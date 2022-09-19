A Celebration of Life Ceremony will be held for Arthur (Art) Lee Young at 2 PM on Sat., Oct. 8. 2022, on the weekend of Columbus Day/Indigenous People's Day as he requested, at the Native American gravesite that Art refurbished and maintained for a number of years on the Kreider Farms Homestead, Manheim, PA. Art passed away late this spring on May 29, 2022.
Attendees should park in the lot of Kreider Farms Milk & Ice Cream Processing Plant, 286 Doe Run Rd., Manheim, where a shuttle will be available to transport guests to the field's edge. There will be no parking available along the lane that leads to the field from Doe Run Rd. Please plan to arrive early, at least by 1:45 PM, to have enough time to be transported to the site and be seated. Casual, comfortable dress and walking/hiking shoes are necessary, as the site is accessed by a few minutes' walk on a grassy aisleway at the edge of the field. The ceremony will be held under a large tent, rain or shine.
A time of remembrances and stories from family and friends will substitute for a eulogy. Anyone attending is invited to voice remembrances of Art, how he may have impacted their lives, or other stories or comments. If preferred, for those who can't attend and want to share remembrances, or for those attending who would rather someone else read a written statement for them, they are welcome to email YoungService Coordinator@gmail.com and those remembrances will be read during that part of the program.
There will be light refreshments and desserts afterward to continue fellowshipping together.
