Arthur "Art" H. Stoner, Jr., 77, of Lititz, PA passed away unexpectedly on Monday, December 26, 2022 while on a holiday cruise. Born in Harrisburg, PA he was the son of the late Arthur and Bertha O'Brine Stoner. Art was the beloved husband to Libby Stoner with whom he shared 58 years of marriage in November.
Art graduated from John Harris High School in 1963. After graduation he started his insurance career with Middle Dept. of Fire Underwriters. Prior to retirement, he was dedicated to his career at Murray Insurance which spanned over 30 years. He always said insurance was in his blood.
Art was a longtime member of St. Peters Lutheran Church where he served on Church Council and Safety Committee. He was past President of ASSE, served with the PA National Guard and past member of the Hamilton Club.
Art enjoyed all aspects of sports whether it was playing, watching or coaching. He was a true Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Phillies fan.
He was a loving father to his sons: David husband of Annette of Ohio, Christopher husband of Leslie of Georgia and Michael husband of Valerie of Lancaster. He was extremely proud of his granddaughters Megan and Abbie and step-grandsons Nick and Matt.
A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Friday, January 6, 2023 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Family and friends will be received from 10 AM until the time of service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Parkinson's Research or St. Peters Evangelical Lutheran Church, 10 Delp Road, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To send the family a condolence please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com