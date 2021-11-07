Arthur Allen Kushlan, 84, of Quarryville, entered into rest on Thursday, November 4, 2021 at his home. Born in Lancaster, he was the son of the late Arthur A. and Bessie (Downie) Kushlan. He was the loving husband of Joycelyn “Joy” (Curtiss) Kushlan for over 65 years.
Arthur retired from the U.S. Navy after 20 years of service. He had served during the Vietnam War. Arthur helped Joy with her business, Joy’s Antiques in Little Britain.
In addition to his wife, Arthur is survived by 5 children: Deborah Holmes; Dr. Diana Kushlan; Arthur, Jr., husband of Linda Kushlan; James, husband of Maureen Kushlan; and Theresa, wife of Rex Ward. Also surviving are 12 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, and a brother, Dr. James Kushlan.
Private interment will take place in the Arlington National Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice and Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Online guestbook at www.dewalds.com.
