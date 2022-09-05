Artemis S. Flouras, age 91, passed away at the Barrington at Hioaks on Sept. 1, 2022. She was born in Lancaster to the late George and Angeliki (Nikita) Samaras. She was a proud graduate of J.P. McCaskey High School, class of 49. She went on to marry John N. Flouras and together with their nephew, Nick C. Flouras, they owned and operated the Red Rose Restaurant in downtown Lancaster. The union lasted until her husband's death in 2013.
Artemis had an immense love for her family and deep devotion to her church. She participated in the Women's Adult Bible Study as well as volunteered with the Philoptochos Society. She loved spending time getting things ready for the Greek food bazaar.
Artemis is survived by her two children: Dr. Katherine Kaliope Flouras of Richmond, VA and Nicholas John Flouras (husband of Karen) of N. Augusta, SC; three granddaughters: Artemis (wife of Brian), Katelyn (wife of Soeren) and Anna (wife of Paul); two great-grandchildren Lukas and Quinn; and siblings: Mary Poulakidas (wife of Andreas), John Samaras (husband of Christine) and Koula Monahas (wife of Harry) and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 10 AM at Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 64 Hershey Ave., Lancaster, PA with Rev. Hector Firoglanis officiating. A viewing will be held from 9 AM-10 AM at the church. Burial to follow the service, at Lancaster Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Artemis' memory may be made to the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church or the Philoptochos Society.
Friends may make online condolences at SnyderFuneralHome.com