Artemis H. Heiselman, 97, of Lancaster, PA, died at Oak Leaf Manor on Wednesday, March 3, 2021. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Alexander G. and Mary Raptapolus Finalli.
Artemis graduated from Millersville University, Class of 1969 at the age of 46. She spent 19 years as an educator at Bowmansville Elementary School, (Elanco School District), teaching Third Grade. She was a member of the Safe Harbor United Methodist Church and volunteered for the Office of the Aging.
Reading, playing Scrabble and cards, playing volleyball and tennis were of great interest to her, especially tennis. She had the good fortune to see Wimbledon and traveled on the Concorde and the Queen Elizabeth II. Her travels took her six times to Greece. She was known as a frugal person and delighted in meaningful conversations with everyone she met and knew.
She is survived by two sons: John Heiselman (Dawn), Middletown, and Lawrence Hoefler (Lucia), Del Rio, TX, grandchildren: Lisa Connelly (Joe), Dover, PA and Gilbert Hoefler, Guadalajara, Mexico, and great-grandchildren: Aidan and Logan Connelly. She was preceded in death by her brother, Nick Raptapolus and her husband, John F. Heiselman.
A Graveside Service for Artemis will be held on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at the Lancaster Cemetery, 205 E. Lemon Street, Lancaster, with the Rev. Dr. Richard J. Rimert officiating. The family will make available the Graveside Service by Tribucast beginning at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, March 9 at https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/98207626.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Artemis' memory may be sent to Safe Harbor United Methodist Church, 3687 River Road, Conestoga, PA 17516.
