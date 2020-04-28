Arnold G. Wentzel, Sr., 69, of Lititz, PA, passed away at home on Sunday, April 26, 2020.
Arnold was a son of the late George and Florence (Hartranft) Wentzel. He worked as an Auto Mechanic at the Donnie Ernst Garage in Denver, PA.
Arnold loved spending time in his garage working on cars and tractors. He also enjoyed bluegrass and country music, and scratch off lotto tickets.
He is survived by four children: Cathy (Dave) Eitnier, Arnold (Stacey) Wentzel, Jr., Denise (Mike) Swetland, and Christine (Merv) Redcay; 17 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; and 7 siblings. In addition to his parents, Arnold was preceded in death by two grandsons: Steven Mast and CJ Redcay; and 6 siblings.
Memorial services will be held at a future date.
Kindly omit flowers.
