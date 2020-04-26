Arnold Edwards, 68, of Columbia passed away on April 22nd, 2020. He was born in Brownsville to the late Melvin and Sarah Edwards. Arnold was the husband to the late Hannelore Edwards who preceded him in 2012. He proudly served in the United States Army and worked as a laborer for the former Harris-Hub. Arnold enjoyed his church, family, friends, and traveling to the casino. He was a faithful member of Columbia Church of God.
Arnold is survived by his daughter, Susanne, wife of Alan Armold of Columbia; his son, Josef, husband of Rose Gernand of Columbia; six grandchildren and sixteen great-grandchildren; three sisters and one brother. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Hannelore Inge Edwards.
A private graveside service will be held at Silver Spring Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Lebanon VA Medical Center Voluntary Service (10V), 1700 South Lincoln Ave Lebanon, PA 17042. Arrangements by the Clyde W. Kraft Funeral Home, Columbia/Landisville.
