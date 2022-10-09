Arneita Nancy Frain, 88, of Ephrata, PA, passed away at home with family by her side on Saturday, October 8, 2022.
Nancy was born in Philadelphia, daughter of the late Herman and Ellen Preston Gerhardt.
Her faith and family were the most important things in Nancy's life. She deeply loved her family and was a devout Christian.
Nancy was an active member of Bible Fellowship Church in Ephrata where she faithfully provided her time in many areas of service.
Nancy loved the beach and enjoyed traveling with her sisters and nieces.
She was a homemaker and had worked as a preschool teacher and a pharmacy tech.
She is survived by five children, Ramon K. Frain, Lauri E. (Michael) Ulrich, Cynthia A. Frankfort, Nancy A. (Steve) Brunner, and Diane J. (Mark) Gehman, all of Ephrata, PA, 21 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband, Ramon D. Frain, and 10 siblings, Conrad, Emma, Herman, Albert, David, Lorraine, Evelyn, Janet, Jack, and Jane.
Funeral services will be held at Ephrata Bible Fellowship Church, 491 Peach Road, Ephrata, PA 17522 on Friday, October 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received before the service from 10-11 a.m.
Place of interment will be Cedar Hill Cemetery, Ephrata, PA.
Arrangements under the direction of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
To offer condolences, visit gravenorhomeforfunerals.com
