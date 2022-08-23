Armyllis (Brown) Martin, 92, formerly of Sunrise Avenue, passed away at Mennonite Home on Saturday, August 20, 2022. Born in Lancaster, she was the daughter of the late Milton Hershey and Edna (Hengst) Brown. She was the loving wife of the late John F. Martin, with whom she shared 69 years of marriage until his passing on November 5, 2019.
A lifelong resident of Lancaster, Armyllis worked as a bookkeeper for various businesses in the area until her retirement. She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church of Lancaster for 89 years, and was an active participant in the church in her younger years.
In her spare time, Armyllis was a member of the Do-Pas-O Square Dancing Club. She enjoyed dancing as well as sewing. She was a resident of Mennonite Home for seven and a half years where she received excellent care.
Armyllis is survived by her children, Valery M., wife of Patrick Grab of Morgantown, David P. Martin, husband of Darlene of Brownstown, and Andrew C. Martin, husband of Tracy of Lancaster; as well as 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren and one on the way.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mennonite Home at www.mennonitehome.org or 1520 Harrisburg Pike, Lancaster, PA 17601.
To leave an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com