Armella "Mel" Smith

Smith, Armella "Mel", 87, died on April 24, 2022, in Lancaster, PA., where she resided with her two daughters. Born July 28, 1934, in Johnstown, PA.
Preceded in death by husband, Raymond Smith; son, Larry Smith; parents, Samuel and Armella Scott; brother, Bill Scott; and mother-in-law, Viola Smith. Survived by daughters, Linda & Kim Smith; sisters, Betty, Pansy & Margaret Scott; and close family friend, Kathy Bednarik.
Armella was employed in the food service industry for many years. She was devoted to her family, friends & religion.
Viewing will be held Friday April 29th from 9:45 a.m. until time of Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi. Conventual Franciscan Friars, officiating. There will be no graveside service. Armella was a member of St. Phillip's Church in Millersville, PA, where a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Donations may be made in Armella's memory to Our Lady of Snows Mission; Compassus Hospice or Ann B. Barsinger Cancer Center. Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., "Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care." Condolences may be made at: HindmanFuneralHomes.com
