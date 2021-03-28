Armand G. Paquin, Jr. 88, of West Chester and formerly of Lancaster, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021 at Paoli Hospital. He was born in Lancaster to the late Armand G. Paquin, Sr. and Eva (Bleacher) Paquin. Armand shared 57 years with his wife Joan L. (Beck) Paquin before her death in 2011.
A graduate of Lancaster Catholic High School, he worshipped at St. Leo the Great Catholic Church. Armand was a tire broker, operating Paquin Tires from his home.
Armand loved talking with his family and friends on a daily basis, and he was always ready to share a drink and a story. He enjoyed reading Mysteries and World War II History.
Surviving Armand are his four children: Armand G. Paquin III of Philadelphia, Michelle A. Paquin of Lancaster, Nanette P. Schrecengost of West Chester, and Joseph E. Paquin of Strasburg; as well as seven grandchildren, and his sister, Dolores McCarthy of Lititz. In addition to his parents and wife, Armand was preceded in death by one grandson.
Services, and interment in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA, will be private.
