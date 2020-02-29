Arliss Jean Zwally, 87, of Lewisburg, formerly of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital after a short illness.
She was born in Lancaster to the late J. Arthur and Estella F. (Weidner) Keath and was the wife of the late L. Eugene Zwally.
Arliss was a fun-loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, parties, vacations, playing cards, doing puzzles, giving to others, and watching her favorite TV shows.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Christine (Ralph Jr) Swartz of Milton PA, Angela (Edward Jr) Olenick of Henryville PA; 2 sons, Scott Zwally of Denver PA, Ray (Melissa) Zwally of Denver PA; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. Eugene, 2 sons, Michael G. and Dean A. Zwally, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Rd., Milton, PA 17847, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Timothy Darling officiating. Internment will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Middle Creek Brethren Church Cemetery, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to any children's cancer support foundation.
