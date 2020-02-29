Arliss Jean Zwally

Arliss Jean Zwally, 87, of Lewisburg, formerly of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Evangelical Community Hospital after a short illness.

She was born in Lancaster to the late J. Arthur and Estella F. (Weidner) Keath and was the wife of the late L. Eugene Zwally.

Arliss was a fun-loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed family gatherings, parties, vacations, playing cards, doing puzzles, giving to others, and watching her favorite TV shows.

She is survived by 2 daughters, Christine (Ralph Jr) Swartz of Milton PA, Angela (Edward Jr) Olenick of Henryville PA; 2 sons, Scott Zwally of Denver PA, Ray (Melissa) Zwally of Denver PA; 16 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandchild; 1 sister and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, L. Eugene, 2 sons, Michael G. and Dean A. Zwally, 6 sisters and 2 brothers.

A visitation will be held on Saturday, April 25, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 am at Community Mennonite Fellowship, 2985 Broadway Rd., Milton, PA 17847, followed by a memorial service at 11:00 am with Pastor Timothy Darling officiating. Internment will take place on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 3:00 pm in the Middle Creek Brethren Church Cemetery, 351 Middle Creek Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to any children's cancer support foundation.

Apr 25
Visitation
Saturday, April 25, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Community Mennonite Fellowship
2985 Broadway Road
Milton, PA 17847
Apr 25
Service
Saturday, April 25, 2020
11:00AM
Community Mennonite Fellowship
2985 Broadway Road
Milton, PA 17847
