Arline Ruth Rochkind Beloved Wife and Mother

Arline Ruth Rochkind (nee Kirsch), age 82, of Masonic Village Elizabethtown, and formerly of Harrisburg, passed peacefully on Saturday, January 9, 2021, following a brief illness. Arline was born on June 12, 1938 in Brooklyn, New York to the late Ceil and Isidore (Pete) Kirsch. In addition to her parents, Arline is preceded in death by her brother Larry Kirsch and her daughter Leslie Chapman.
Arline's survivors include her husband of 62 years, Michael Rochkind; her son David and his wife, Sherry Hausman, of Wenonah, New Jersey; her two grandchildren: Michelle Rochkind of Philadelphia and Alan Rochkind and his wife Michele of Cicero, New York; and her beloved feline companions: TR and Dublin.
Arline was raised by her loving parents in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Harrisburg with her husband and son in 1963. She began her career with the State of Pennsylvania in 1969. A lifelong learner, she enrolled in Harrisburg Area Community College while working full-time and obtained an associate's degree in general studies and a paralegal certificate at age 46. She retired after 32 years' service and returned to school, this time to Penn State Harrisburg, receiving a bachelor's degree in humanities in 2004. She completed her formal education in 2012, earning a Master's of American Studies from Penn State.
Arline enjoyed gardening, playing Jeopardy, dining with her friends – and more than anything else - traveling with her husband Michael. From their honeymoon at Niagara Falls in 1958 to their most recent trips to Europe and England – and a very special trip to China for their 50th anniversary; by boat, bus, plane and train - this was their shared joy.
She was proud to call Masonic Village home and called her friends there family. Arline was attentive and engaged, loved a good joke and fiercely defended ideas and people she believed in.
All are welcome to join Arline's family at a graveside service at 1PM on January 12, 2021, at Kesher Israel Cemetery, 3534 Oliver Drive in Harrisburg, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in celebration of Arline's life can be made to the charity of your choice. To send a condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com