Arline M. Rottmund, 93, resident of Woodcrest Villa and formerly of Wabank Street, Lancaster, passed away Saturday, May 15, 2021 at The Mennonite Home. She was born in Columbia to the late Harry Martin and Grace Rebecca (Sarbaugh) Carman. Arline's husband of 57 years, Leon J. "Leo" Rottmund, died in 2004.
She worked for RCA from 1947 to 1955, then as a mail coordinator for American Seed for 7 years during the summer months, and lastly as a sales clerk at the Watt & Shand downtown store for 4 years.
She worshipped at the chapel in Woodcrest Villa. Arline was an active member of the Ladies Auxiliary of VFW Post 7294, Millersville. She enjoyed sharing a beer with friends, and playing cards, especially Penny Ante. Arline loved to collect Angel figurines.
She was a great mother, grandmother and homemaker for her family, and she taught every generation the meaning of "right from wrong". The family enjoyed wonderful times spent at the Firemen's Farm near Muddy Run.
Arline is survived by her son, Glen L. Rottmund, husband of Patti (Leber) of Holtwood; her daughter, Jean M., wife of Bill Walsh of Conestoga; and 6 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, Arline was preceded in death by her siblings, Harry M. Carman, Jr., Betty Lynch and Janet Walton.
Private graveside services will take place in St. Joseph New Catholic Cemetery, Bausman, PA. Please omit flowers, and kindly consider a memorial contribution to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604-4125.
