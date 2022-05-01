Arline M. Heisey

Arline M. (Kern) Heisey, 101 of Lititz, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Born in Kutztown, PA, she was the daughter of the late Vernie and Vergie Kern. She was preceded in death by her husband Samuel Heisey in 2011.
Arline graduated from Lampeter-Strasburg High School. She was self-employed as a beautician at her shop Arline's Beauty Shop and worked until she was 75 years old. Arline was extremely involved with her church and had a special relationship with God. In her free time, she enjoyed synchronized swimming and crocheting. Her family will miss her greatly but are appreciative of the many years spent with her.
Arline is survived by her 3 sons: Kenneth Lutz (Janice), Dale Lutz (Anna), and H. Ronald Lutz (Jacquelyn); 6 step-children: Sharon Nelson (James), Robert Steckbeck, Carolyn Roseberry, Lois Feister (Gordon), Barbara McCafferty (Francis), and Mary Keech (Thomas); 6 grandchildren, several great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her sister Jean Reichenbach, first husband Kenneth L. Lutz, Sr., and second husband Harper Steckbeck.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, May 2 at 10 AM at Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz. Friends and family are invited to gather at 9 AM. Interment will follow at Heidelberg Church of the Brethren Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Arline's name to the Brethren Village Benevolent Fund, Brethren Village Retirement Community, Attn: Development Dept., 3001 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. To leave an online condolence, visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com.