Arline A. (Brown) Kendig, 89, of Lititz, flew with the Angels to be with the Lord on Monday, March 16, 2020. Born in Lancaster, PA she was the daughter of the late Harriet (Adams) and Charles Brown. She was the loving wife to the late James G. Kendig who passed in 1994.
Prior to her retirement, Arline worked for Watt & Shand Department Store. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting. Arline was an excellent cook and baker. She was known for the parties she held and enjoyed playing cards with her friends. Most of all, she cherished spending time with her family.
Arline is survived by her daughters: Kim Salamh (Stephen) of Lancaster and Karen Lavery of Glen Allen, VA; her 5 granddaughters: Nicole, Abigail, Kelly, Linsey and Chelsea and her 11 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving companion Kenneth Adair.
Family and friends will be received from 1-130PM on Friday, March 20, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder, Jr. Funeral Home and Crematory, 3110 Lititz Pike, Lititz, PA 17543. Burial will follow at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Luther Care Benevolent Fund, 600 E. Main Street, Lititz, PA 17543 or Caring Hospice, 101 Good Dr. Ste 1, Lancaster, PA 17603. To send condolences, please visit Arline's memorial page at: SnyderFuneralHome.com
