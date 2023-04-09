Arlene Z. Miller, 86, of Columbia, went into the arms of the Lord, April 5, 2023, with her daughters by her side. She was born in Lancaster to the late Augustine and Kathryn (Nickel) Zimmerman and shared 60 years of memories as well as a beautiful family, with Michael Miller, until his passing in 2017.
A graduate of J. P. McCaskey High School, class of 1954, she went on to obtain a bachelor's degree in Home Economics Education, from Penn State University, class of 1958. During her time at Penn State, she was a member of Alpha Omicron Pi.
Arlene was a longtime faithful member of Zion Lutheran Church since 1972 when she and Mike joined with their young children. Arlene was involved in various ministries at Zion through the years. She was a sewer, a baker, and a cook. Arlene was a part of Women of Zion and the comforter group. In early years, she helped with soup sales, the bazaar, made the costumes for biblical dramas, developed the method for making the church's prayer bears, and originated the apple dumpling sales! Arlene was a behind-the-scenes force for the women's ministries of Zion for a very long time.
She and Mike were also avid antique collectors, buying and selling around Lancaster County. They bought and sold antiques from stands they operated at both the Strasburg and Columbia Markets. For many years she was active with the Hempfield Women's Club and was instrumental in creating the Annual Flea Market on Memorial Day Weekend that continues to this day.
Arlene's love will live on in her daughters, Judith A., wife of Jeffrey Fulginiti of Lancaster, and Jennifer M., wife of Abram Barley of Washington Boro; a sister, Judith Buckius; grandchildren, Samantha, Timothy (Rebecca) and Matthew (Julia) Hahn, Dr. Abigail, Eleanor (fiancé, Justin), and John "Jack" Barley, Allegra (Cesar Barragan), Chiara (Christopher Adema), and Giselle Miller, as well as a great-granddaughter, Natalia. She was preceded in passing by her son, Michael C. Miller, and brother, Stanton Zimmerman.
Her family will receive friends from 10 to 11 AM on Thursday, April 13, 2023, at Zion Lutheran Church, 85 Brandt Blvd., Landisville, PA 17538, with a memorial service following at 11 AM. Private interment will take place in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to the church or St. John's Herr Estate Benevolent Fund, luthercare.org/donate-now/
