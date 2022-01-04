Arlene Z. Martin, of Leola, PA passed from this life into eternity with her Heavenly Father on December 31, 2021. She was the wife of Clarence M. Martin for over 63 years and recently celebrated her eighty-fourth birthday on December 16.
She was born in West Earl Township to the late Harvey and Lena (Weber) Zoll. She attended and was a faithful member of Groffdale Mennonite (Brick) Church all her life.
Arlene was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother and found great joy in all these roles. Arlene could be found at her sewing machine almost every day creating a variety of clothing items for the sewing circle, MCC, and other organizations. She was a homemaker and also retired from Lancaster Laboratories after more than 20 years of employment.
In addition to her husband, Arlene is survived by her children, Jay, husband of Audrey (Horst) Martin, Brenda, wife of Dale Weaver, and Terry, husband of Sue (Shannon) Martin; seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren, whom she loved very much. Also surviving are two sisters, Evelyn Lengyel and Mabel, wife of Tom Self, and sister-in-law, Dorothy Zoll.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by: sisters, Betty Jean and her husband, Lester Martin, Anna Mae and her husband Allen Redcay, and Beatrice Zoll; and brothers, John and his wife Irene Zoll, Lester Zoll; and great-grandson, Logan Garman.
A viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022 from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Groffdale Mennonite (Brick) Church, 168 N. Groffdale Rd., Leola. An additional viewing will be held on Friday from 9 – 10 a.m. followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at the Groffdale Mennonite (Brick) Church with Pastor Tom Eshleman officiating. Interment will take place in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to MCC, 21 S. 12th Street, Akron, PA 17501.