Arlene W. Zimmerman, 61, of Ephrata, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at WellSpan Ephrata Community Hospital. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of Isaac N. Zimmerman and the late Mabel M. (Weiler) Zimmerman.
Arlene was a schoolteacher for more than 35 years, serving in several schools. She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church, Weaverland Conference.
Surviving is her father, Isaac, married to Ella Z. (Hurst) Zimmerman, Ephrata, four siblings: James W. married to Sharon Zimmerman, Salem, WV, Lorraine W. married to Gerald Hursh, Lititz, Leon W. married to Bertha Zimmerman, Stevens, Leonard W. married to Robin Zimmerman, Denver and 21 nephews and nieces.
In addition to her mother, she was preceded in death by a brother, Albert W. Zimmerman.
Her funeral will be held on Monday, May 9, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Martindale Mennonite Church with Bishop Amos G. Martin, Walter Martin, Wilmer Martin and Paul Hurst officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held on Sunday from 2 4 p.m. and 6 8 p.m. at Fairmount Homes Farm Crest Chapel. Kindly omit flowers. The Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill is in charge of arrangements.
