Arlene Virginia Swinehart of Quarryville, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Funeral service will take place from Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, on Saturday, February 5th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Reverend Scott Phillips will be officiating. Interment will be in the adjoining church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Union Presbyterian Church, 5637 Street Road, Kirkwood, PA 17536. For additional information, please visit: reynoldsandshivery.com