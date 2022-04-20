Arlene Stehman Wolgemuth, 87, of Mohnton, passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, April 17, 2022. Born in East Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Elmer S. and Sarah Baum Stehman. She was the loving wife of Vernon Melhorn Wolgemuth with whom she shared 67 years of marriage. Arlene was a 1952 graduate of East Hempfield High School. She enjoyed buying and selling collectables and antiques, counted cross stitching, going to auctions, wildlife, flowers and flower gardening. Arlene especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Surviving in addition to her husband is a son, Keith husband of Julia Wolgemuth, CA, two grandchildren, Daniel C. husband of Emily Wolgemuth, Sumpter, SC, Amy T. Andersen, Chesterton, IN, three great grandchildren, Levi, Connor, and Reagan Wolgemuth, and a sister, Dorothy Brubaker, Robesonia. She was preceded in death by a grandson-in-law, Leland Andersen.
Services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment in Cross Roads Brethren in Christ Cemetery, Mount Joy. To send the family online condolences, please visit: www.BuchFuneral.com
