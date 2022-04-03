Arlene Snyder Brubaker, 94, daughter of the late Levi and Hettie Helen (Mumma) Snyder died on March 31, 2022 after a lengthy illness. Born in Rapho Township, she was married to the late Glenn Stauffer Brubaker for nearly 63 years.
She was the mother of eight children: daughters Carolene and Cathy, and sons Glenn Jr. (Susanne), Lancaster; Jeffrey (Joann), Strasburg; Dennis (Cindy), Willow Street; Gary (Kathleen), Lancaster; David (Deborah), Manheim, and Jere (Tamara), The Woodlands, TX. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren, a sister, Thelma (John) Kraybill and brother, Glenn (Mary) Snyder. She was preceded in death by her brother, Wilber Snyder.
Arlene was devoted to her family and dearly loved. She supported her husband in farming, raised her family and worked for Heagy's at market. She was an active member of Rohrerstown Mennonite Church for many years and volunteered in her community in a variety of ways.
Viewing: Friday, April 8, 5:30-7:30 pm at Hope Born In Christ Church, 2600 Marietta Ave., Lancaster.
Celebration of Life Service: Saturday, April 9, 1:00 p.m., EDT, at Hope Born In Christ Church, with visitation one hour prior to the service, 12:00-1:00pm.
Masks are optional. The service may be livestreamed at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7qmrj4hfEGXRXDbr2FiJUQ.
Private Interment: Erisman Mennonite Cemetery.
Donations may be made in Arlene's name to: Landis Homes Benevolent Fund, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543; Hospice & Community Care Development Office, 685 Good Drive, Lancaster, PA 17601; or Water Street Mission, 210 S. Prince St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange Street, Lancaster, PA is in charge of the arrangements. To send an online condolence to the family or to access the livestream link visit
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097
A living tribute »