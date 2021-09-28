Arlene Sauder Piepgrass of Lancaster, PA., entered into the presence of her Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, September 26. Born in Bergstrasse, PA., to the late Earl and Alice Sauder, on November 16, 1924, Arlene was the wife of the late Charles E. Piepgrass, and is survived by three children, nine grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2151 Oregon Pike, Lancaster, on Saturday, October 2, at 11 AM. Visitors can greet family at 10:30 AM before the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Crossworld, 10000 N. Oak Trfy, Kansas City, MO 64155, or Bible Visuals, P.O. Box 153, Akron, PA 17501.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.