Arlene S. Martin, 87, of Terre Hill, passed away at home on Sunday, February 9, 2020. She was the wife of the late William Z. Martin who died in 2007. Born in East Earl, she was the daughter of the late Franklin N. and Lena Sensenig Hoover. Arlene was a homemaker and a member of the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, Groffdale Conference.
Surviving are three sons, Ervin husband of Ruth (Burkholder) Martin of Denver, Laurence husband of Mary Ann (Newswanger) Martin of Holtwood, and James husband of Karen (Burkholder) Martin of Stevens; seven daughters, Mary Ellen Garman with whom she resided, Lena wife of Ezra Hoover of Ephrata, Esther Mae wife of James Hurst of Osage, Iowa, Luella wife of Aaron Martin, Jr. of Narvon, Jane Martin of Hobart, NY, Linda wife of the late Leonard Martin of Lititz, and Pauline wife of Edward Zimmerman of Narvon; a daughter-in-law, Lucy wife of the late Edwin R. Martin of Denver; 33 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren; two brothers, Franklin husband of Esther (Garman) Hoover of New Holland, and J. Aaron husband of Anna (Zimmerman) Hoover of Denver; a sister, Mary Eberly of New Enterprise; and three sisters-in-law, Anna Mary Hoover of Morgantown, Alta Hoover of Narvon, Joyce Hoover of Akron. She was preceded in death by a son, Edwin Martin, by a son-in-law, David Shirk, by three grandchildren, Karolyn Martin, Loren Martin and Lavern Martin, and by brothers, Leroy Hoover, David Hoover, and Ervin Hoover, and by a brother-in-law Jonas Eberly.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, February 14, at 9:30 A.M. at the Muddy Creek Mennonite Church, 503 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA with Bishop Titus H. Martin officiating. Interment in the adjoining church cemetery. Viewings will be held on Thursday from 2:00 to 4:00 P.M. and 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. at the home of Lucy Martin, 700 Stone Hill Road, Denver. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home for Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.
