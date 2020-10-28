Arlene S. Hurst, 96, of Lititz, formerly of Akron, passed away on Monday, October 26, 2020 at Landis Homes.
She was born in Ephrata Township to the late Aaron G. and Maggie (Sauder) Martin and was the wife of the late Clarence A. Hurst who passed away in 1975.
She was a lifelong member of Ephrata Mennonite Church, now Alive Church.
Arlene worked in the office of Oregon Dairy. She enjoyed reading and baking cookies, especially to share at Christmas time. She also made wonderful potato rolls.
Arlene is survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Hurst of Leola; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; a brother, J. Elvin, husband of Laverne Martin of Lancaster and two sisters, Margaret Martin of Lititz, Lois J., wife of Leon Zimmerman of Lititz.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Donald R. Hurst and two sisters, E. Naomi Martin, Mae S. Schneider Metzler.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Landis Homes for the excellent care Arlene received during her time there.
Services and interment will be private at the convenience of the family at Metzler Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com.
