Arlene Reider Barnes of Elizabethtown passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on June 13 at the Masonic Village. She was a beloved mother, devoted grandmother, loving sister, and dedicated aunt and friend. Born in Elizabethtown to Earl and Fannie Reider in 1934, she was the youngest of 5, the only daughter with four older brothers she adored. After graduating from Elizabethtown Area High School in 1952, she earned her RN degree from Temple University. While living in Philadelphia she met her future husband, John A. Barnes.
Arlene was caring and thoughtful - whether it was her 3 children she raised following the death of her husband in 1972, her large extended family and many friends, or the patients she cared for over the years at the Masonic Village, the Elizabethtown Hospital for Children and Youth or Hershey Medical Center. Though Parkinson's Disease slowly robbed her of her physical capabilities, she kept her wonderful sense of humor into her final days.
An active lifelong member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown, Arlene was also a longtime member of the Elizabeth Hughes Society, a volunteer at the Elizabethtown Public Library and a huge fan of the Philadelphia Phillies.
She is survived by her children: Jon Barnes (Susan), Reston, VA; Jennifer Barnes Eliot (Matthew), Bethesda, MD; and Jill Barnes, Lancaster, PA.; 4 grandchildren: Jordan Barnes, Claire Barnes, Darcy Eliot and Lucas Eliot, sister-in-law, Nancy Reider, and many nieces and nephews.
A live stream memorial service (https://youtu.be/OvvNb6QzH0Y) will be held on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at St. Paul's United Methodist Church, 398 North Locust Street, Elizabethtown at 10:00 AM. Interment will take place at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's name may be made to the Food Bank Fund or the United Methodist Women's Group at St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Elizabethtown. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.Boyer-Elizabethtown.com.
Arrangements entrusted to Boyer Funeral Home, Inc., Elizabethtown.