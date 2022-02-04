Mrs. Arlene Ream, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend passed away in Lititz, Pennsylvania on February 1st at the age of ninety-one. She was born Arlene Diem on January 18, 1931. Arlene is the widow of Charles E. Bud Ream who preceded her in death on April 13, 1996.
Bud and Arlene raised three daughters: Linda Ream Henne, Joan Ream Umberger and Virginia Ream Boots. Arlene is survived by daughters Joan (Gary Sample) and Ginny, wife of Jere, Jr.; Linda, wife of Bob, passed away on February 20, 2016.
Arlene was one of eleven children born to Marvin and Elizabeth Diem. She is survived by Theodore Diem, Robert Diem, husband of Charlotte, and Sadie Stoltzfus. She was predeceased by brothers: John, Marvin, Jr. and Philmore Diem and sisters: Betty Emery, Lottie Quino, Pauline Zimmerman and Alberta Gilgore.
Arlene has been blessed with six grandchildren: Keith, husband of Jennifer, and Karen Henne; Jeremy, Isaiah and Joshua Boots; and Jennifer Boots Smucker, wife of Steve. Her great-grandchildren are Trent and Seth Henne; Nicholas, Jasmine, Elijah and Zoey Smucker and Mia and Annalise Boots.
Arlene was a homemaker who supported her husband’s trade while raising their three daughters. She was a seamstress, canner, gardener, cook, baker, doctor, nurse, teacher, school chaperone, coach and trainer. She grew an array of vegetables, flowers and crops on the family farmette. One of her favorites was African violets which she always displayed on her kitchen windowsills. Her family baking treats were sticky buns and glazed donuts.
Arlene was a lifetime member of the First Baptist Church of Pequea. She served on the Ladies Missionary Society and sang in the Church choir. She was her family’s prayer warrior.
Mrs. Ream’s family wishes to extend its sincerest thanks to all people at United Zion Home and Hospice and Community Care in making her last months comfortable, respectful and dignified. Friends and family are invited to share Arlene’s Celebration of Life on Monday, February 7th at the First Baptist Church of Pequea, 6062 Old Philadelphia Pike, Gap, PA. 17527. The viewing and visitation will take place at 10 AM, the Memorial Service at 11 AM followed by graveside prayer. The Reverend Shondelmyer will be officiating.
Groff High Funeral Home in New Holland, PA is entrusted with the funeral arrangements.
