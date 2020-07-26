Arlene R. Robinson, 96, of Lancaster, passed away after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's on July 14, 2020 at Lancaster General Hospital. Born and raised in Lancaster, she was the daughter of Ruth (Sharpe) and Francis B. Pinkerton.
Arlene will be fondly remembered for her direct approach and never mincing words. If you wanted a sugar coated answer, Arlene was not the person to ask. She loved debating and talking about politics with anyone that would listen, as well as watching anything political on television. Recently she grew fond of watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel, which was something that even surprised her. Before her Alzheimer's started taking a toll, she enjoyed playing bridge and participating in bridge tournaments. She also liked to knit, crossword puzzles, and swimming.
She will be greatly missed by her son, James "Jim" Rosenthal, husband of Ellie, of Lancaster. As her caretakers for the past year, they treasured all of the time they were able to spend with her. She was preceded in passing by her parents, husband William F. Robinson, son Larry B. Rosenthal, and grandson Brian J. Rosenthal.
A private graveside service will take place at Grandview United Methodist Church Memorial Garden. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in Arlene's name be made to either the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave. Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hospice and Community Care, hospiceconnect.org/give.
