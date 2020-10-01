Arlene Rider Huss, 98, of Lititz, and formerly of Hummelstown, passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Hospice and Community Care, Mount Joy. Born in Middletown on February 20, 1922, she was the daughter of the late Joseph J. and Emma M. Rider Huss.
Arlene graduated from class of 1939 of the former Hummelstown High School; and received a Bachelor's degree from the University of Pittsburgh. During and after World War II, she served in the Women's Army Corps for two tours in the United States, England and Germany. After her service, Arlene continued as a civilian employee for the U.S. Air Force as a Logistics Planner in both Germany and the United States. She traveled extensively throughout the United States and in 54 countries. Arlene was recognized as an expert genealogist, and wrote and spoke on Pennsylvania German families.
She was the oldest of four children and the last to survive being predeceased by siblings, Dr. Geraldine Huss Testa, Joseph J. Huss, Jr., and Elise Huss. Arlene is survived by one nephew, Joseph J. Huss III; as well as many cousins and friends.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, October 8, 2020, at 3 PM in Hillsdale Cemetery, Londonderry Township.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Arlene Rider Huss Scholarship, Elizabethtown College, One Alpha Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, or to the charity of your choice.
Service arrangements are being handled by the Trefz & Bowser Funeral Home, Inc., 114 West Main Street, Hummelstown.
