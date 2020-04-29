Arlene Peters, 79, of Stevens, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020, at home.
She was born in Schoeneck to the late Raymond and Magdalene (Newswanger) Ulrich and was the wife of the late John Elmer Peters who passed away in 2004.
She was a member of Martindale Mennonite Church; she taught Sunday school for 60 years.
Arlene was a homemaker. She enjoyed traveling, spending time with her family, quilting, and was a people person.
Arlene is survived by five children, Cindy, wife of James Jurasinski of Mohnton, Debra, wife of Lynn Zimmerman of Ephrata, John Peters of Daytona Beach, FL, Della, wife of Ted Troop of Conestoga, Steve Peters at home; eight grandchildren, Marlana, wife of Delvin Hahn, AF 1st LT. Madison Ray Zimmerman, Marshal, husband of Sonya Zimmerman, Marina Zimmerman, Mason Zimmerman, Beverly Fox, USN MMA2 (SS) Brian Fox, Jessica, wife of Taylor Henry; several great-grandchildren, and 2 great-great-grandchildren; seven siblings, Evelyn Ulrich of Martindale, Luke (Willa) Ulrich of Denver, Raymond (Janet) Ulrich of Reinholds, James (Sara) Ulrich of Denver, David (Kathy) Ulrich of New Holland, Mark (Marlene) Ulrich of Ephrata, Carl (Pam) Ulrich of New York. She was also a mother-in-law to Mark and Pearl House and Grandma to Sean Andes, Afton (Ben) Nissley, Kiev Watterson and Tim (Katie) Watterson and numerous foster children.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in the Martindale Mennonite Cemetery.
If desired, memorial contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to Ephrata Bible Chapel, 225 Cherry St., Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Stradling Funeral Homes, Inc., Akron/Ephrata. Online condolences can be given at stradlingfuneralhome.com
