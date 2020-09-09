Arlene Mary Rogers, 86, of Manor Twp., passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at the Mennonite Home, Lancaster. Arlene was the devoted wife of Francis Rogers, who passed on December 19, 2019, and to whom she was married for 64 years.
Born November 23, 1933, in Shamokin, PA, she was a daughter of the late Peter and Mary Moroz.
Arlene was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. She loved nothing more than spending time with her husband and family at their cottage in the mountains. The cottage, built by her father, was a peaceful place where she enjoyed her happiest times.
She is survived by her 2 sons, Kenny Rogers and Donald Rogers (wife Bernadette Rogers); 1 daughter, Linda Birunas (husband Craig Birunas); 5 grandchildren, Lindsay Drace, David Birunas, Cameron Rogers, Melanie Shoemaker, and Angela Harrison, and 5 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by 2 brothers, Daniel Moroz and Robert Moroz, 2 sisters, Margie Pasco and Grace Flynn, and two great-grandchildren, Matthew and Asher Drace.
Services will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Pennsylvania, Inc.
