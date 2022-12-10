Arlene Marie (Hertzog) Fasnacht, 89, of Denver, entered into rest December 4, 2022, at her home. She was the wife of the late Roy S. Fasnacht, Sr. who passed away in 2008.
Born in Blainsport, she was the daughter of the late Roy & Nora (Althouse) Hertzog, Sr.
Arlene worked at local factories as a sewing machine operator. She also did over 50 years of volunteer work for Red Cross, an ECH Gray Lady at Ephrata Hospital, Hospice, ReUzit, Crossfire Ministries, and various nursing homes.
She was a faithful member of the Cocalico Church of the Brethren.
Arlene is survived by son Roy "Buddy" (Janet Leakey) Fasnacht, Jr.; granddaughter Miranda Sue, Denver; a sister Merla Kersey, Reamstown; 2 brothers, Earl (Mabel) Hertzog, Reamstown, and Donald Hertzog, Denver.
In addition to her parents and husband, Arlene was preceded in death by 4 brothers, Raymond, Roy, Jr., Herman, and Leon Hertzog.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, December 14th, at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut St., Denver. A funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Ken Leininger and Pastor Glenn Martin officiating.
Interment in Blainsport Cemetery.
Kindly omit flowers. Contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to Crossfire Ministries, 514 Wabash Road, Ephrata, PA 17522.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.
