Arlene Mae Opp, 96, of Landisville, passed away on September 3, 2020 at Oak Leaf Manor North, after a brief but courageous battle with cancer. She was the loving wife of George W. Opp until his passing in 1998.
Arlene will forever be remembered for her determination, strong will and sense of humor. She maintained all aspects of her home, lived independently and drove herself around until she made the decision to stop in December of 2019. Most importantly, Arlene dedicated her life to her children and their upbringing. She had a passion for cooking, baking and gardening.
She is survived by her children; Marilyn Kreider, wife of Jerry, Gregory Opp, Sr., husband of Sue, Ron Opp, husband of Penny Poplin-Gosetti, and Brian Opp, grandchildren; Gregory, Jr., Michael, Benjamin, Alex, Daniel, Kevin, Katie and Stephanie, and her great-granddaughters, Ava and Zoe. She was preceded in passing by her parents and husband.
Services will take place at the convenience of the family. Interment will be at Landisville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Mount Calvary Evangelical Lutheran Church, 308 Petersburg Rd., Lititz, PA 17543.
