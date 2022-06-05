Arlene M. (Miller) Ziegler, 92, formerly of Boyertown and Limerick, passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Masonic Village, Elizabethtown. Born in Trappe, PA to the late Robert and Eva (Smith) Miller, she was married to Barton T. Ziegler for nearly 66 years until his death in 2015. She was a devoted daughter and wife and a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
From 1965 to 1975, Arlene was the owner/operator of the former Arlene Ziegler Beauty Salon in Limerick. While in Limerick, Arlene won first and second places for her creative entries in a contest to design the township seal. In the 80's and 90's she was well known and liked in Boyertown for her work at Arrow Camera. Later she began a career with Avon earning many President's Awards. She was also a member of The Eastern Star of Boyertown.
She is survived by four children: Barton J. Ziegler, married to Kathie, of Elizabethtown, Glenn B. Ziegler, of Fort Walton Beach, FL, Robert Scott Ziegler, of Rio Vista, CA, and Barbara A. Payne, married to John, of Washington Crossing, PA. Also surviving are her grandchildren: Jennifer Kinsey, married to Steve, Colleen LeTellier, married to Brian, Robert Ziegler, Christopher Ziegler, married to Aimee, Garrett Ziegler, married to Kristy, and Ashley LaPierre, married to Andrew Nielsen, as well as seven great-grandchildren. Arlene will be missed dearly by her family as well as her extended family and caring friends. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Gladys Smith, and a brother, Kenneth Miller.
A Memorial Service will be held at 2 PM on Saturday, June 11, 2022, in Sell Chapel at Masonic Village, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, with the Reverend Paul Hansen officiating. A time of visitation with the family will be held from 1:30 PM until the time of the service on Saturday. Private interment will be at the convenience of the family. Arrangements entrusted with the Miller-Finkenbinder Funeral Home & Crematory, 130 North Market Street, Elizabethtown, PA 17022, 717-367-1543.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Arlene's memory to Masonic Village at Elizabethtown for the Hospice program and mailed to Masonic Villages, Office of Gift Planning, One Masonic Drive, Elizabethtown, PA 17022.
Memories and condolences may be shared at: www.FinkenbinderFamily.com