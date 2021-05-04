Arlene M. Martin passed away at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital on May 1, 2021 at the age of 88 after a brief illness. She was born March 20, 1933 in East Earl. She was the daughter of Moses and Elsie Horning.
She married Lester E. Martin on February 5, 1955. Although she was a homemaker much of her life, she also held various jobs and gave time volunteering. Her love of cooking provided opportunities for her to volunteer at Mt. Airy Fire Hall banquets and work at several local restaurants. She also operated a children's clothing booth at Green Dragon. Up until her illness, she filled her hours with her passion of artistic painting.
Arlene touched the lives of many with her gift of hospitality, her artistic gift of painting and her gift of cooking and baking.
Arlene is survived by her husband and her children, Leonard (Sandy Cole), Elkview, West Virginia; LuAnn (Jay) Sensenig, Leesport; Louise (Naaman) Beiler, Gulf Breeze, Florida; Merle (Christine Gottshall), Benton; 14 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; as well as a sister Erla (James) Martin. She was preceded in death by a brother Leon Horning and a brother Leroy Horning.
After a private graveside service, a Memorial Service will be held Thursday, May 6, at 10:30 a.m. in the sanctuary at Weaverland Anabaptist Faith Community, 210 Weaverland Valley Road, East Earl, PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be given to Fairmount Home or Christian Aid Ministries.
To send an online condolence to the family, visit www.GroffEckenroth.com. Arrangements by the Eckenroth Home For Funerals, Terre Hill, PA.