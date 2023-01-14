Arlene M. (Martin) Sauder, 84, of East Earl, passed away on January 12, 2023 after a short illness.
Born in Denver, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Edna B. (Burkholder) Martin.
She was the loving wife of Earl W. Sauder, with whom she married on January 31, 1959 and shared sixty three years of marriage.
Arlene was a member of Goodville Mennonite Church and was a homemaker. She enjoyed photography, crafts, bird watching, traveling to lighthouses, and collecting them. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her husband and her family and she will be remembered most as being a people person.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Donna D. wife of Galen R. Gockley of Carthage, NY, Roger E. husband of Karen L. (Horning) Sauder of Denver, PA, Renita R. wife of Delmar L. Martin, Stevens, PA, eight grandchildren, seven great grandchildren, her siblings, John B. husband of Maryann Martin, Elvin B. husband of Barbara Martin, Ervin B. husband of Joyce Martin, Anna B. wife of Vernon Weaver, brother-in-law, Amos Hoover and sisters-in-law, Esther Mae Martin and Edna Martin.
In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her son Gary L. Sauder, a stillborn son and her siblings, Weaver B. Martin, Amos B. Martin, Nora B. Hoover, Lester B. Martin, Franklin B. Martin and Harold B. Martin.
A funeral service will be held on January 17, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Goodville Mennonite Church, 1556 Main Street, East Earl, PA 17519 with Pastor Bruce Sauder officiating. Burial will be held in the adjoining church cemetery. A viewing will be held at the church on Monday, January 16, 2023 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM and from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the church at the address above.
Eckenroth Home for Funerals in Terre Hill in entrusted with the funeral arrangements.