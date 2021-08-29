Arlene M. Keiter, 98, passed peacefully in her sleep at Landis Homes Retirement Community, Lititz, PA on Sunday August 15, 2021, where she lived her final 3 ¾ years, in her Independent Living apartment, which she loved. Up to the age of 94, she lived, also independently, for 50 years in Hanover, York County. She was the loving wife of the late Charles I. Keiter, who passed away in 1998. They had 3 children, Judy (Jeffrey) Klunk, Lancaster, PA; Allen Keiter, Glenview, IL; and Dean Keiter, Hanover, PA. Two grandchildren, Blair Keiter, Kailua, Hawaii and Justin Klunk, Marietta, PA.
Born on May 12, 1923 on a farm in Rough and Ready, Schuylkill County, the 6th of 7 children, to Charles and Carrie Rothermel. One sister survives, Verna Dotterer, Mill Hall, PA. She attended a one-room schoolhouse until high school. Her teaching degree earned in 1946 from Mansfield College, Mansfield, PA enabled her to go on to teach for 30 ½ years, junior-senior high school, most in the Hanover School District – Junior High.
After retirement, Arlene and her husband traveled to many, many countries of the world, and throughout the United States. Her favorite state was Hawaii, to visit granddaughter Blair and fiancé Mike. Her favorite countries were Switzerland and Ireland.
Arlene was an amazing person, full of love, positive, appreciative, easy to smile, she was loved by everyone. She will be dearly missed by her family, relatives and friends.
Arlene was born with high energy, talent, loyalty and desire to serve. She enjoyed memberships in numerous groups and organizations related to education and teaching, church, civic, social, service, farm and fitness. As a 50-year member of St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover, her post-retirement "job" was sewing with the church quilt-making group. A former Home Economics teacher and a "creator," she also hand quilted quilts for family, sewed much of her teaching wardrobe, wedding gown, and drapes. Flower and vegetable gardens were also her creations.
A Celebration of Life was held at St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover, PA. Burial is in Mount Olivet Cemetery, Hanover, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 129 Charles Street, Hanover, PA 17331 or to the Caring Fund at Landis Homes, 1001 East Oregon Road, Lititz, PA 17543.
