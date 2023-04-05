Arlene M. Keenen, 89, of Columbia, died Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Luther Acres, Lititz. Born in Farmersville, she was the daughter of the late Martin and Anna White Sauder. She was the wife of the late Glen E. Keenen. Arlene was a packer at Tyson foods and a member of Mount Calvary Lutheran Church in Neffsville. She enjoyed gardening and attending all the local fairs and festivals.
She is survived by: children, Glen E. Jr. husband of Brenda Lapp Keenen of Ronks, Ronald L. husband of Holly Gregg Keenen of Narvon, Steven D. Keenen of Lancaster, Shawn M. husband of Kimona Warner Keenen of Lancaster and a granddaughter, Savannah E. Keenen of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by many of her siblings.
A graveside service will be held at 1:00 pm on Thursday, April 6, 2023 at Laurel Hill Memorial Gardens, 845 Laurel Hill Rd., Columbia, PA. FurmanFuneralHome.com
