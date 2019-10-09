Arlene M. Girvin, 78, of Lancaster, PA, died on October 3, 2019, in the Neurological Critical Care Unit of the University of Pennsylvania Hospital. She was married to Gerald C. Girvin for 27 years. She shared many later years with her companion, Roger Handorf.
Arlene was born in West Palm Beach, Florida to Beverly and Raymond Martin.
She was a proud graduate of Florida State University, earning her Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education in 1962. Arlene taught the fundamentals of competitive sports, physiology, and health care. She earned her Master of Arts in Health and Physical Education from Texas Woman's University in Denton, TX in 1966. Arlene was an Assistant to the Dean of Women at Mississippi State College for Women in Columbus, MS from 1966-67.
Arlene began raising a family in Lancaster County in 1968. She was a full-time mother, actively involved in all aspects of her children's lives and volunteering at Lancaster General Hospital in her free time. When her children were grown, she worked full-time at Tamagraphics and Marketing in Lancaster as an office manager.
Arlene was a lifelong athlete and sports aficionado. She was a gifted swimmer-excelling at both competitive racing and synchronized events-and an avid golfer and tennis player. Her abiding interest in athletics was rivaled only by her devotion to animals, especially horses.
Arlene is survived by her son, Curtis S. Girvin of Harrisburg; her daughter, Heather L. Girvin, of Lancaster, PA; her grandchildren, Wyatt, Agnes, and Adeline Potter; her sister, Anne Martin of Florida; and her silky terrier, Hooper.
Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a Memorial Service at the DeBord Snyder Funeral Home, 141 E. Orange St., Lancaster, PA 17602 on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 7:00pm. Friends may greet the family from 6:00-7:00pm.
Arlene was an equestrian who passed her love of horses to her daughter and granddaughters, who affectionately called her "GG." With them, until the time of her death, Arlene volunteered with a local equine rescue. Contributions may be made in her memory to that rescue: Our Happy Place, LLC, 1142 Union School, Rd., Mt. Joy, PA, 17552. To leave an online condolence, please visit:
717-394-4097