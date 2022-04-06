Arlene M. Bell, 84, of Lancaster passed away Sunday, March 27, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Columbia, PA she was the daughter of the late Robert L. Helm and Gladys I. (Hake) Helm. She was the wife of the late Norman J. Bell who passed away in 2020.
Arlene graduated from Lancaster Catholic High School. She went on to work as an office clerk for James F. Wild, Inc. in Lancaster.
She volunteered at the Schreiber Pediatric Clinic. Arlene enjoyed gardening, sewing, and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Arlene is survived by her three daughters, Deborah Yinger wife of Bob of Strasburg, PA, Lynn Graham and Jeanine Mathiot both of Lancaster. Also surviving are four grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; sister, Kathleen Griffith wife of Stan of Atlanta, GA; stepchildren, Karen Tillet wife of Tom of Mountville, Eileen DiLullo wife of Jack of Austin, TX, Norman Bell, Jr., husband of Brenda of Holland, MI and eight step grandchildren and twelve step great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother, Robert Helm.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be sent to EARS, Ephrata Rehabilitation Services, 300 W. Chestnut St., Ephrata, PA 17522. To send an online condolence, please visit SnyderFuneralHome.com