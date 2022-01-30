Arlene Leatherman

Arlene W. Leatherman, 89, of Landis Homes, Lititz, PA, went home to be with the Lord on Jan. 21, 2022. Born in Perkasie, PA, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Clara Wismer Leatherman.
Arlene was a member of Perkasie Mennonite Church, Perkasie, PA and associate member of Forest Hills Mennonite Church, Leola, PA. In the 1950’s she served two summers in Chicago, IL in voluntary service with the Mexican Mennonite Church and with the Home Mission.
Arlene was a graduate of the former Sell Perk High School. She worked two years for Ridge Hosiery in Quakertown, PA and four years at Fehl's Meat Packing in Blooming Glen, PA. Arlene received a BS in El Ed from Eastern Mennonite University and a Masters Degree in Humanistic Studies from Marywood College. She taught grades 3-5 her first two years in Elida, OH. Arlene returned to her home community where she taught grades five and six for 32 years at Telford Elementary and West Broad Elementary in the Souderton Area School District, Souderton, PA. During her teaching career Arlene enjoyed watching many of her students play Little League Baseball games.
Arlene invested many hours helping Clara Landis assist local church libraries as well as a library in Tanzania and one in Ethiopia.
She is predeceased by two brothers, James Detweiler and Norman Leatherman and by two sisters, Sadie Leatherman Maugle and Grace Leatherman Hufford. She is survived by nephews and nieces and their extended families.
Memorial Services will be announced at a later date. Interment will be at the convenience of the family in Perkasie Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Landis Homes Caring Fund, 1001 E. Oregon Rd., Lititz, PA 17543 or Perkasie Mennonite Church, 320 W. Chestnut St., Perkasie, PA 18944.
Furman’s – Leola
Furman Funeral Home.com