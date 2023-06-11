Arlene Lafern (Kring) Slabach died at the age of 99 at Maple Farm on June 5th, 2023. She was born in Brecknock Township, Berks County to Harry K. and Edna (Gross) Kring on September 19, 1923. She was the wife of Roy E. Slabach who died November 10, 2006 after 60 years of marriage.
A former member of Salem Lutheran Church in Reamstown, she was a Sunday school teacher, pianist and the first woman elected to serve on the Church Council. Other church activities included singing in the choir and a member of the Social Ministry Committee. More recently, she was a member of Faith United Lutheran Church in Denver where she was proud to be a member and a strong supporter of the Cozy Comforters sewing many comfort tops herself.
She was a 1941 graduate of East Cocalico Vocational High School. Arlene was a former Girl Scout Leader in Adamstown. She was the first secretary for Brecknock Elementary School in Bowmansville and continued there for 22 years. She sang in the choir at Luther Acres where she resided for 14 years. Arlene enjoyed sewing, reading, crossword puzzles and classical music. She took pride in her family and enjoyed traveling with her daughters.
She is survived by 3 daughters: Kathy, wife of James Smith, Wyalusing; Susan, wife of Bobby Auxier, Ephrata; and Debra, wife of Larry Roberts, Wyalusing; 5 grandchildren: Kristi (Brian) Slattery, Michelle Auxier, Carolyn (James) Lacey, Kelly Smith, and Jonathan Roberts (Emily Popson); 6 great-grandchildren, Erin Slattery (Jacob Steck), Kevin and Jordyn Slattery, Jacob and Thomas Lacey, Roman Roberts; and brother Harry Kring of Mohnton.
In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Marvin and John Kring, and 2 sisters, Kathryn Fichthorn and Mildred Fitterling.
The viewing will be held on Wednesday, June 14th from 6 7 PM at Roseboro Stradling Funeral Home, 533 Walnut Street, Denver, PA.
Funeral service will take place at Faith United Evangelical Lutheran Church, 357 Walnut Street, Denver, PA on Thursday, June 15th at 11 AM with a viewing time from 10 AM until time of service. Interment will take place in the Muddy Creek Lutheran Church Cemetery, 11 S. Muddy Creek Road, Denver, PA.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ephrata Area Social Services.
Arrangements by Roseboro Stradling Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., Denver. Online condolences can be given at roseborostradling.com.