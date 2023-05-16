Arlene L. Ober, 82 of Manor Township passed away at Hamilton Arms Nursing and Rehab on Saturday, May 13, 2023. Born in Lancaster on November 11, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Clarence E. and Louise Ayars Pontz. She was the wife of Wayne S. Ober with whom she married on February 9, 1985. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Donald Lockard.
Arlene graduated from J.P. McCaskey High School, she then joined her brothers in the management of the family landscape business, C.E. Pontz & Sons. Arlene waitressed for many years at the Cat's Meow. She also worked for Kelly Cadillac as a driver up until she was 80 years old. She enjoyed working and staying busy.
Arlene was a member of the Willow Street UCC where she served on the property maintenance committee. She loved the beach, especially Ocean City, Maryland and Naples, Florida. Arlene was the type of lady that knew what she wanted and wasn't afraid to express that.
Arlene will be missed by her husband, Wayne; sons, Gary K., husband of Lori Ann Lockard of East Petersburg and Michael G. Lockard of Lancaster; her daughter, Debra A., wife of Howard Boroughs of Conestoga and grandchildren, Aubree, Drew, Ashlee, Jaclyn, Michael, and Jennifer and her great-grandchildren, Emmett, Julia and Olivia. Arlene is also survived by her step sons, Jeffrey W., husband of Cheryl Ober of Lititz and Douglas W. Ober of Lancaster; her step daughter, Valerie A., wife of Patrick Reinhart of Millersville and her brothers, John, husband of Kathy Pontz and Robert, husband of Lynn Pontz, both of Lancaster. She was preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Lori A. Hoffmeier Lockard.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend Arlene's funeral service on Friday, May 19, 2023 at 11 AM with Pastor Liza Garcia officiating from the Willow Street UCC, 2723 Willow Street Pike North, Willow Street, PA 17584. Friends will be received at the church on Friday from 10 AM to 11 AM. Interment will be held in the Willow Street UCC Cemetery.
Please omit flowers, memorial remembrances may be made in Arlene's memory to Willow Street UCC. For other information please call 717-872-1779.
