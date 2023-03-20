Arlene K. Ross, age 91, of Paradise, passed away at her home on Saturday, March 18, 2023. She was the wife of the late Jack Ross, who passed away on April 17, 2019. She was born in Bart Township, daughter of the late John M. Sr. and Hannah Gilbert Keene. She was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, where she served as treasurer for many years and sang in the choir. She was a homemaker, also in the past working for RCA and as a school bus driver for Althouse Transportation. She enjoyed crossword and jigsaw puzzles, baking, canning, vegetable and flower gardening, traveling, bowling, and playing cards - especially Pinochle.
Surviving are 3 sons: Jeffrey J. husband of Debbie Bookheimer Ross of Harleysville, James J. husband of Karen Dippner Ross of Strasburg, Jeri K. husband of Molly Naples Ross of Willow Street, 6 grandchildren, 1 great granddaughter, 3 siblings: Samuel B. Keene of Lancaster, Janet E. Ream of Elizabethtown, Robert L. Keene of Smoketown. She was preceded in death by 3 siblings: Helen Keene, John M. "Jack" Keene, Jr. and Carol L. Brown.
Funeral service will take place from the Shivery Funeral Home, 111 Elizabeth Street, Christiana, PA, on Friday, March 24th at 2 p.m., with a viewing time from 1 p.m. until time of service. Pastor Dennis Keen will be officiating. Interment will be in the Georgetown Methodist Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice & Community Care, P.O. Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604. Shiveryfuneralhome.com