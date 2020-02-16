Arlene June Schmid Wolf, 98, of Manheim, PA, passed away at Pleasant View Communities on Thursday, February 13, 2020. She was born in Lancaster, PA, the daughter of the late Herbert J. and Bertha (Stetter) Schmid. Arlene's husband, Myron E. Wolf, passed away in 2003. She worked for Armstrong World Industries as a supervisor for 25 years, and retired in 1983.
Mrs. Wolf was a member of Trinity United Church of Christ in East Petersburg, The Iris Club, James Buchanan Chapter #315 Order of Eastern Star, and Millersville Auxiliary to Lancaster General Hospital. She also served as secretary of Lancaster Branch of Needlework Guild of America, campaign volunteer of the United Way, and as co-chairman and chairman of the Small Business Division.
Arlene loved well and was deeply loved by her family. She was always active, an avid reader, an expert seamstress, and her hands were never idle.
Surviving is her sister, Erla married to John Wentzel of Manheim, PA, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sisters, Charlotte Lutz and Mary Jane Phillips; and her brother, Herbert J. "Hub" Schmid, Jr.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Service at Trinity United Church of Christ, 2340 State St., East Petersburg, PA 17520 on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends during a viewing at the church on Saturday from 10:30 a.m. until the time of service. Private burial will be in Millersville Mennonite Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church Memorial Fund.
