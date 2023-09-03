Arlene J. Peffley, 93, of Lititz, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 26, 2023 at Brethren Village. She was the loving wife of the late George M. Peffley. Born in Lancaster, PA, she was the daughter of the late Roy and Emma (Ochs) Jackson.
After graduating from J.P. McCaskey High School, she spent much of her career as a medical assistant for Cardiovascular Associates of Lancaster, currently The Heart Group, where one of her primary responsibilities was scheduling hospital rounds for the doctors.
In her spare time, Arlene enjoyed traveling extensively, both in the U.S. and abroad. She especially enjoyed visiting The Holy Lands. She also loved gardening and reading. Arlene and her husband were founding members of Westminster Presbyterian Church.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki L. Vargish (wife of Frank) and Lori A. McEntarfer (companion of Jerry Wolfe), both of Lititz, PA; and grandchildren, Shane and Erin McEntarfer. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by her only sibling, Doris Biggs, of Lititz, PA.
A private graveside service was held at Conestoga Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association or American Heart Association. To leave an online condolence for the family, please visit:
DeBordSnyder.com 717-394-4097