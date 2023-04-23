Arlene J. Brackbill, age 95, formerly of Lancaster, passed away on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at Pleasant View Communities of Manheim. She was born in Lancaster, PA, daughter of Leroy H. and Belinda Reynolds Gerhart. She was a long-time member of Leacock Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir, played handbells, taught Sunday school, and served as a Deacon and an Elder. She enjoyed traveling, word searches, crewel embroidery, but most of all spending time with her family.
She is survived by 5 children: Carol A. wife of Carroll "Rick" Shearer, Jr. of Paradise, Patricia A. wife of Irvin "Buck" Smail of Tampa, FL, J. Richard husband of Linda Andes Brackbill of Lancaster, Robert H. husband of the late Marcia Herr Brackbill of Lancaster, Jean M. wife of David J. Wilhelm of Ephrata, 10 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 2 sisters: Shirley A. Weaver of Lancaster and Carol Gerhart of Lititz.
The funeral service will take place from Leacock Presbyterian Church, 3181 Lincoln Hwy E., Paradise, on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 a.m. with a viewing from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be in the adjoining cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Leacock Presbyterian Memorial Fund. shiveryfuneralhome.com