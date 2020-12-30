Arlene Henry, 95, of Lancaster, passed unexpectedly on December 17, 2020. Born in Lampeter, PA on Oct 10, 1925 to the late Enos Lahr and Emma Lahr (Shaub) of Lancaster, PA. Arlene resided at Homestead Village Lancaster, PA.
Arlene was married 70 years to her lifelong best friend and love, the late Marlin W. Henry. She was also proceeded in death by a sister, Ethel M. (Lahr) Myers and brothers, Lester S. and Stanley E. Lahr.
She is survived by two loving daughters, Debbie Williams, wife of the late Tom Williams of Dillsburg, PA and Linda McGinn, married to Daniel McGinn of Lancaster, grandchildren; Kaitlin McGinn, wife of Justin Renninger, of Lancaster, PA & San Francisco, CA, Maren McGinn of Lancaster, PA, Sean McGinn, of California, and a great-grandson, Kieran McGinn.
Arlene was a lifelong member of Redeemer Lutheran Church, Pearl Street, Lancaster, PA. Arlene graduated from West Lampeter High School in 1942 and during her life worked at Hamilton Watch, Bell Telephone, and Millersville University/Student Services. After retiring she volunteered with the following organizations; Saint Joseph Hospital, Lancaster General Hospital, and the American Cancer Society.
Her interest was gardening, spending time at the beach with family, dining out with friends and family and celebrating special occasions at The Hershey Hotel.
Our Mother and grandmother was always an inspiration as a parent, a teacher and a good friend. Love is the greatest gift that one generation can leave to another. We were given something stable to hang on to - a generational connection, a sense of their own past, a hope for our own future. Most of all, we need what parents and grandparents give us, profound love, and unending support on wings of Angels Mom, NaNa and Arlene.
Arlene will be laid to rest at Millersville Mennonite Cemetery with a private family ceremony to take place. A Celebration of Life Service for Arlene will be held either late spring or early summer 2021. A notice will be sent out with details.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in Arlene's memory may be sent to Salvation Army 131 S. Queen St., Lancaster, PA 17602 or Redeemer Lutheran Church 500 Pearl St., Lancaster, PA 17603.
