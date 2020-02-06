Arlene H. (Witmer) Hess, 89, of Washington Boro, passed away Tuesday, February 4, 2020. Born in Ephrata, she was the daughter of the late Elmer and Sally (Heffley) Gehman. She was the wife of Melvin Hess. Her first husband, Walter Witmer passed away in 2010.
She is survived by her children: Sherry Ressler (Dave), Drema Huber (Woody), Danny Sheetz (Stephanie), Terry Sheetz (Nancy), Carolyn Bitner (Michael); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Also surviving are step children, Glenn and Donald Witmer, Melvin Hess, Jr., Linda Hess, Pat Young, Mary Jacoby; four brothers, Leon, Dale, Troy and Vernon Gehman and a sister, Ruth Gibson.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at the Charles F. Snyder Funeral Home & Crematory, 441 N. George St., Millersville, PA 17551. Interment will be private. Family and friends will be received from 10:30-11AM at the funeral home on Saturday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Arlene's memory may be made to Grane Hospice, 1010 Plymouth Rd., Suite D, York, PA 17402. To send an online condolence, please visit: SnyderFuneralHome.com
