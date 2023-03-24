Arlene H. Wilhelm, 99, of Ephrata, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at Ephrata Manor.
Born in Manheim, PA, Arlene was a daughter of the late Samuel and Elizabeth Brandt Gockley. She was married to Robert Wilhelm for 58 years before his passing on October 27, 2000.
Arlene was formerly a member of Bethany E.C. Church in Martindale, PA. She had been employed at the former Bareville Garment Corporation and a number of other former local garment manufacturers.
She enjoyed yardwork and gardening and adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are two daughters: Nancy, wife of Glenn Weist and Johan, wife of Lynn Spotts; two grandsons: Tim Weist, husband of Vanisa, and Brian Weist, husband of Angie; four great-grandchildren: Tori, Todd, Jania, and Justin Weist; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents Arlene was preceded in death by eight siblings, Ruth Christ, Dorothy Hertzog, Esther Eby, Albert Gockley, Paul Gockley, Bernice Dietrich, Marie Rice, and Edwin Gockley.
Arlene also enjoyed and appreciated her neighbors, Esther and Francis Martin.
Funeral services officiated by Pastor Kirk Wolfe will be held at Akron Community Church, 613 Main St., Akron, PA 17501 on Thursday, March 30, 2023 at 11 a.m. Friends will be received at the church before the service from 10 - 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery, N. State St., Ephrata, PA.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Arlene's memory to Hospice & Community Care, PO Box 4125, Lancaster, PA 17604.
Services under the care of Paul L. Gravenor Home For Funerals, Ephrata, PA.
